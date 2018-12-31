Guptill, Santner return from injuries with impressive form

WELLINGTON: The Super Smash, New Zealand's premier domestic T20 competition kicked off on December 22, with the women playing alongside the men in double-headers for the first time. Martin Guptill and Mitchell Santner returned from injuries while allrounder James Neesham and wicketkeeper-batsman Tim Seifert celebrated their call-ups to the New Zealand ODI squad. After being sidelined for nine months with knee injury, Santner marked his return to competitive cricket with a match-winning all-round effort for Northern Knights. In the tournament opener against Wellington Firebirds, Santner first made an eye-catching cameo with the bat (22 not out off 13 balls) and then came away with figures of 0 for 28 in three overs. He showed no apparent signs of discomfort and even ventured hard-run twos in addition to claiming two catches in the outfield. In his second match against Central Districts, Santner missed a straight ball from left-arm spinner Felix Murray and was bowled for a duck. Santner, though, impressed with the ball, finding turn and dip on a slow Bay Oval track to end with figures of 2 for 25 in his four overs. However, it was not enough for the Knights to defend 156. Guptill has had an eventful couple of weeks. After being picked up by Sunrisers Hyderabad in the accelerated round of the IPL 2019 auction, he has been passed fit for the ODI series against Sri Lanka. He had missed the limited-overs series against Pakistan in the UAE due to a calf injury. In his first competitive match after a stint with Barbados Tridents in the Caribbean Premier League, Guptill lit up the Pukekura Park with a blazing 71 not out off 51 balls in Auckland's chase of 108. Guptill was paricularly severe on seamer Blair Tickner, taking him for 22 off 11 balls. He secured the chase in style, with a hat-trick of fours off Seth Rance.