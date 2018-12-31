India university official urges students to kill instead of complaining

NEW DELHI: A top official at a Indian state-run university urged his students to “murder” fellow students if confronted instead of complaining to him, amid a wave of violence being reported from across the state where the school is based. “If you’re a student of this University, never come crying to me,” said Raja Ram Yadav, vice-chancellor of Purvanchal University, in a speech, video from Reuters partner ANI showed. Adding: “If you ever get into a fight, beat them, if possible murder them, we’ll take care of it later.” Yadav was speaking at a college event in Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh, India’s most populous state. In the same city a police officer was stoned to death during violent protests, though there is no indication of a link with Yadav’s remarks. Uttar Pradesh is notorious for communal tensions and crime, and has been plagued by incidents of mob violence in recent weeks.