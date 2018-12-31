close
Mon Dec 31, 2018
AFP
December 31, 2018

Two right-wing ministers form new party ahead of Israel polls

World

AFP
December 31, 2018

TEL AVIV: Two right-wing Israeli government ministers on Saturday launched a new party aimed at winning over secular voters ahead of snap elections in April. Education Minister Naftali Bennett and Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked said they were quitting the far-right Jewish Home party to found the New Right party. Nationalist Jewish Home -- of which Bennett was the head and Shaked deputy leader -- has been part of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition with eight seats in parliament. The two ministers said at a press conference that their new party aimed to establish equality between religious and non-religious voters "in a real partnership". Jewish Home, founded in 2013, has been stagnating in opinion polls after failing to attract support from secular Israelis.

