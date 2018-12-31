Two right-wing ministers form new party ahead of Israel polls

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TEL AVIV: Two right-wing Israeli government ministers on Saturday launched a new party aimed at winning over secular voters ahead of snap elections in April. Education Minister Naftali Bennett and Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked said they were quitting the far-right Jewish Home party to found the New Right party. Nationalist Jewish Home -- of which Bennett was the head and Shaked deputy leader -- has been part of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition with eight seats in parliament. The two ministers said at a press conference that their new party aimed to establish equality between religious and non-religious voters "in a real partnership". Jewish Home, founded in 2013, has been stagnating in opinion polls after failing to attract support from secular Israelis.
