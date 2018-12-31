close
Mon Dec 31, 2018
AFP
December 31, 2018

‘Brazil will move embassy to Jerusalem’

AFP
December 31, 2018

RIO DE JANEIRO: Brazil will move its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, with only the date of the transfer to be decided, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly said Sunday during a visit to Rio de Janeiro. “It’s not a question of ‘if’ but of ‘when’,” Netanyahu told members of Rio’s Jewish community, according to Brazil’s UOL news website. The issue of the embassy has been hovering over Netanyahu’s visit to Brazil, the first-ever by an Israeli prime minister. He arrived on Friday to hold talks with Brazil’s far-right president-elect Jair Bolsonaro, who is to be sworn-in in a ceremony in Brasilia on Tuesday, with Netanyahu among the foreign dignitaries attending.

