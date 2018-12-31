KP Revenue Authority being handed over to Excise Dept

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said the Excise and Taxation Department would be strengthened. A handout said that he was presiding over a meeting.

The chief minister agreed to merge Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority into Excise Department to generate more revenue and enhance its performance.

He also decided to hand over the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority to Excise Department initially for six months on a trial basis.

Spokesman of provincial government Ajmal Khan Wazir, DG Excise and others attended the meeting. The meeting was briefed about the performance of Excise and Taxation Department, especially tax recovery, license fee, new laws, punishment, responsibilities of the Excise Department after the 18th Amendment.

The meeting was proposed that narcotics should be treated only by the Excise Department.

However, it was further proposed that the Excise Department would take help from the police force until its own force was raised.

The department will raise its own force within a year that would be fully trained about narcotics control.

The chief minister agreed to this proposal but underlined the need to have a meeting with the Police Department so that its stance could be taken.

The meeting was informed that draft of Provincial Narcotics Control Act has been prepared and submitted to the Law Department for vetting.

The proposed act would have strict punishments for those involved in narcotics.

The meeting was told that Excise Department would soon introduce the smart card system in place of registration book of vehicles.

The laws of Excise Department would soon be extended and implemented in newly merged tribal districts, the meeting was briefed.

The meeting also proposed to impose 3 percent services charges through PRAL on 12-checkposts from erstwhile Fata to Peshawar.

The chief minister said he would take up this matter in the meeting of Apex Committee of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Mahmood Khan said the provincial government was taking steps to improve the performance of the departments in the province.

