Obituary

NOWSHERA: Widow of a journalist from Pabbi, Maulana Syedul Abrar, passed away on Sunday. Her funeral prayer will be offered today (Monday) at 10 am in Dag Behsud on the Cherat Road in Pabbi tehsil of the Nowshera district. The deceased was the mother of journalists Khairul Abrar and Roohul Abrar, Maulana Noorul Abrar, Muhammad Abrar, Bashirul Abrar, Zahidul Abrar and Hasnul Abrar.