Mon Dec 31, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 31, 2018

Obituary

Peshawar

December 31, 2018

NOWSHERA: Widow of a journalist from Pabbi, Maulana Syedul Abrar, passed away on Sunday. Her funeral prayer will be offered today (Monday) at 10 am in Dag Behsud on the Cherat Road in Pabbi tehsil of the Nowshera district. The deceased was the mother of journalists Khairul Abrar and Roohul Abrar, Maulana Noorul Abrar, Muhammad Abrar, Bashirul Abrar, Zahidul Abrar and Hasnul Abrar.

