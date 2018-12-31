close
Mon Dec 31, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
December 31, 2018

Cold wave to persist

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
December 31, 2018

LAHORE: Cold wave continued to prevail in the city here on Sunday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials said continental air is likely to prevail over most parts of the country during next two days. They said foggy conditions are likely to continue in plains of Punjab, upper Sindh and Peshawar during morning/night hours. Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts. Very cold, dry weather in night hours and frost in morning hours is expected in upper parts of the country. Sunday's lowest minimum temperature was recorded at Skardu where mercury dropped down to -14°C and maximum in Lahore was 19.1°C.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar