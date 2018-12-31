Cold wave to persist

LAHORE: Cold wave continued to prevail in the city here on Sunday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials said continental air is likely to prevail over most parts of the country during next two days. They said foggy conditions are likely to continue in plains of Punjab, upper Sindh and Peshawar during morning/night hours. Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts. Very cold, dry weather in night hours and frost in morning hours is expected in upper parts of the country. Sunday's lowest minimum temperature was recorded at Skardu where mercury dropped down to -14°C and maximum in Lahore was 19.1°C.