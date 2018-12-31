Use of ‘ice’ or crystal meth on the rise in education institutions

Islamabad : The desire to actively concentrate on studies especially during examinations for longer period is a first step on the part of the students towards the use of ‘ice’ or crystal meth, often dubbed as a party drug, that later becomes an addiction ruining their health and future as well.

A survey conducted by this correspondent revealed that crystal meth is easily available in the campuses of even higher education institutions and one can say that the initial purpose of the use of this drug is to study for longer period that according to the students can help achieve good marks in the examinations.

Maqsood Ellahi, a teacher at a private university in Islamabad, said when one student uses crystal meth he informs other students about it and then the addiction of this drug spreads from one student to another in the educational institutions.

“The hostel wardens are generally not able to stop spread of crystal meth among the students because it is provided with fine packaging and labels that hide the real ingredients of the product. The name of the drug is never mentioned on the label so one can only prove it through a lab test that cannot be immediately done by the wardens,” he said.

He insisted that though there is a lot of speculation about widespread use of ice drug in the campuses the situation is entirely different because still the number of students who use it is still low in the colleges and universities.

A student who requested anonymity revealed that crystal meth can be swallowed, snorted, smoked or injected and it is also smoked in a glass ice pipe increasing the energy levels and keeping awake for 24 to 48 hours.

“When I used crystal meth I could be able to awake for two days during which I could concentrate on my studies having higher energy level,” he said.

When asked about its fatal impacts he said “First I was not aware about the side effects of this drug but later I came to know about them and then I immediately stopped using it for any kind of purpose.”

He said crystal meth is also a party drug because the participants of the rave parties use it to maintain their energy level for a longer period, adding “It is little bit expensive but the students usually manage to buy it from different parts of the city.