Mon Dec 31, 2018
December 31, 2018

HEC, Tech provide MOS certification facility to AIOU

Islamabad

Islamabad : Higher Education Commission (HEC) in collaboration with Tech. Education Foundation has provided Microsoft Office Specialist (MOS) opportunity for Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) students, faculty, tutors and staff.

To this effects, Exam centre has been established here at the Digital Lab, Computer Science Department, AIOU.

Exams timing are from Monday to Friday between 10:00 a.m to 2:00 p.m, a press release Sunday said.

According to Assistant Professor and /MOS Focal Person, Dr. Moziuddin the students and the faculty has a chance to get certified for globally renowned MOS free of cost.

Necessary detail has been place at the AIOU website. All interested have been asked to contact Muhammad Asif (Jr. Programmer)/MOS administrator through his email:[email protected], or at his phone no. 051-9057183 or the focal person at email: [email protected]

