National unity need of the hour

Who is more loyal to motherland? Young citizens say: “We.” Most of politicians most of time think of attaining political power in their own interest--- “come what may.”

Notably, the common man, bearing the brunt of soaring food and energy prices, has realised the need of the hour is national unity in the wake of challenges to country’s integrity and stability. “India has already built a number of dams in violation of the Indus Water Treaty to deprive us of water required for agriculture.”

The people from different walks of life, including the youths and poor masses, seem to have foreseen the perils from the aggressively monopolistic approach of some countries in the region. “One continues to martyr peaceful youth and even children in the forcibly occupied Kashmir?

Already alerted by the gruesome activity of American CIA ’s Raymond Davis in Lahore sometime back and the secret operation in Abbottabad, the common people have decided to call upon the politicians to become selfless by following the example of the founder of Pakistan.

“They must iron out their differences. All political disputes should be settled impartially and faithfully in the national interest.”

The common man already has joined hands with armed forces as he did in September 1965 to defend Pakistan by all means. The common man wants to learn, as much as is possible for him, about the army role. One of the prerequisites to discuss, and appreciate critically the role of the armed forces is to look into the reason for achieving Pakistan. This is also essential to dispel a specific impression about military institutions being created by some critics and intellectually immature politicians.

Every Pakistani, whether a military officer or a civilian, has in mind that Islam is the most progressive religion of the world, which stands for peace and progress of mankind. It teaches that human welfare is the foundation-stone of the state.

The common man is again learning many things for his guidance from the Quran, the life of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and the Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah. He keeps in mind that the Prophet was a poor orphan boy who rose to the position of an efficient administrator and skilful general. Muhammad (peace be upon him), who touched every department of human life, was saviour of oppressed humanity.

The people of the East and the West came to know that he was a far-sighted reformer, a brave soldier, an impartial judge, a great statesman, an affectionate father and indeed a sincere friend in need. Justice and equality were his motto, generosity pervaded his conduct. Simplicity and sincerity, truthfulness and honesty were part and parcel of Prophet Muhammad’s character.

He encouraged the common people to turn their attention to trade and agriculture. Such measures contributed to building a national economy.

The comrades of Prophet Muhammad followed in the footsteps of their leader who had set an example of serving the mankind and defending the welfare state with all available means and capacity. People’s unity was a foremost source of strength.

A galaxy of brilliant soldiers and generals emerged as defenders of the state, who possessed extraordinary courage and capacity, foresight and military skill. It was under the command and leadership of those generals that Muslim soldiers who followed them were able to defeat and destroy the aggressor. They fought to the last for one idea—the idea of existence.

[email protected]