­Limited space, too many vehicles

Rawalpindi : The bitterness between bikers and motorists is starting to reach levels of the absurd. The mud-slinging that erupts between both parties in case of accident shows that Pindiites have a lot of growing up to do. Overzealous bikers immediately start terming the poor car driver as an insane person, while motorists come with their usual argument that they have as much right of way as bikers on the road, so they can do what they like.

“Two weekends ago I was riding on the dirt edge of a road, well clear of the traffic, yet motorists, travelling well above the speed limit, kept blaring at me for no apparent reason. I wasn’t holding them up, nor was I swinging wildly into the traffic,” recounts Zarnaab Haider, a telecom sector employee.

“Bikers are not without blame either. It pains me to see smooth road bikers flying through red lights and weaving in and out midst cars for the reason that it paints all bikers in a bad light. Some race-ready roadie nearly drove me off the road at the end of Committee Chowk because he was in such a hurry to reach the start of the traffic signal near Liaquat Bagh,” says Noor-ul-Hassan, an NGO worker.

“I don’t overtake, I don’t shout at others to move. I sit with clenched teeth, and wait for a gap or a moment when it’s safe for everyone involved to overtake. A biker zoomed past me and even thumped the back of my car only to be stunned by the fact that the road near Cheering Cross was packed with vehicles. I did everything within my levels of self-control not to react,” says Qaim Raza, a college lecturer.

Azfar Ali, a student, says: “Being a biker, I’m not picking on motorists here. I’m not trying to start a fight as heaven knows we have enough of quarrels going on in the city between the two groups. I’m just calling for a little consideration. Motorists, by the sheer size and weight of what they drive, have to be the ones to take the higher ground here. If irked, they have to remain calm, for the reason that the damage a car can do is so great.”

“This is not to say bikers should be allowed to roam free in packs in the middle of the road. It’s just that as a motorist it’s important to exercise a little caution when confronted by bikers in your path,” adds Azfar.

“If we do not dash from corner to corner and become more tolerant, there would be a lot less rage on the roads. Why as Pindiites, we can’t tolerate each other in the same space,” says Shameer Hussain, a businessman.