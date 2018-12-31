Sale of flowers, bouquets gains momentum in twin cities

Rawalpindi: Sale of roses and fresh flowers bouquets has gained momentum in the twin cities one day before the New Year celebrations with customers continuously visiting the floral shops to buy products of their own choice but on heavy prices.

“Now it has become a tradition in various circles of the society to present flowers and bouquets to near and dear ones on new year night. The sudden increase in demand of flowers among the customers has resulted in price hike in almost all floral shops of the capital city,” said Marib Khan, owner of a floral shop in Banni area. He said sale of fresh cut flowers has been increasing with the start of the wedding season but at this moment it has touched new heights due to new-year celebrations, adding “The red and pink roses are in great demand and a single rose is now being sold at Rs250.”

A great rush was also seen at the floral shops in the Saddar area where visitors took great interest in well-designed bouquets despite their heavy prices. The shopkeepers also cashed in on the interest of the buyers and charged extra prices for their products.

“There is an artificial surge in the prices of bouquets in this market and the customers have been left with no other choice except to buy the products at heavy prices. The prices of bouquets that were being sold at Rs800 some days back have now increased up to Rs2,400,” said Sobia Naz, a customer in Saddar area.