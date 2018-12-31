Seven posted to higher seats in LDA: report

LAHORE : Sixteen officers are working on deputation in Lahore Development Authority (LDA) out of which seven are posted two steps up on lucrative seats in violation of deputation policy of the Punjab government.

This was revealed in a report submitted by Director Administration LDA to Additional Director General (HQ), LDA in response to a letter of Chief Secretary Punjab. Some days back, the chief secretary took notice of a news item published in The News about posting of junior officers on higher grades in LDA. Chief Secretary Punjab, in his letter to the LDA wrote, “Kindly find enclosed herewith a copy of press clipping from Daily The News dated December 7, 2018 which is self-explanatory, on the cited subject with the request that necessary action may be taken in the matter and a report thereof may be sent in the form of Note for information/orders of the Chief Secretary, please.”

LDA DG forwarded the letter to Director Administration LDA who prepared a detailed report and submitted it to Additional Director General (HQ) LDA on December 22, 2018. In his report, Director Administration, LDA mentioned that a total of 16 officers are working on deputation in LDA. Out of these, seven are junior officers of BS-17 and are posted on higher pay scale i.e. BS-19 as directors. The officers who are posted on BS-19 posts are Shakeel Bhatti (PMS/BS-17, S&GAD), posted as Director C&I, LDA, Mst Bushra Naseer (PMS/BS-17, S&GAD), posted as Director Estate Management (PHS), LDA, Fahad Anees Qureshi (PMS/BS-17, S&GAD), posted as Director Land Acquisition and Additional Charge of Director LDA City, Ali Shehzad (PMS/BS-17, S&GAD), posted as Director Finance, LDA, Muzammil Ishtiaq (BS-17, Local Government & Community Development), is awaiting posting, Ameer Hussain (PMS-BS-17 S&GAD), posted as Director Law, LDA and Abdul Sattar Khan (PMS-BS-17, S&GAD), posted as Director Land Development-I, LDA.

The report added that four officers are working one pay scale up of their grades, who are Ghulam Murtaza (BS-18, HEC) posted as Director Education, LDA, Usman Ghanni (Ex-PCS/BS-18, S&GAD) posted as Director Estate Management-II, LDA, Amir Saleem (BS-18, Deputy Director Engineering GDA), posted as Director Engineering Quality Control, LDA and Dr Sohrab Khan (BS-17, Primary & Secondary Health Care Dept), posted as Medical Officer (Male), a seat of BS-18 grade.

The report revealed that Dr Atifa Naheed (BS-19, Primary & Secondary Health Care Dept) is posted as Medical Officer (Female), which is a BS-18 post while Abdul Shakoor (Ex-PCS/BS-19, S&GAD) is posted as Additional Director General (HQ), LDA, a grade 19 post, Zarif Iqbal Satti (BS-19, PHA) is posted as Additional Director General (Housing), LDA, which is a grade 19 post and Mst Rukhsana Kausar (BS-16, Education department) is posted as Secondary School Teacher on a BS-16 grade seat.

“It is significant to mention here that the Punjab government vide its policy/instructions notified vide No. SOR-II(S&GAD) 2-86/63-III dated 14.02.1979 has expressly directed that a government servant will not be considered for deputation against a higher post in borrowing organisation, unless he/she was due for promotion in parent department and the later was consulted and expressed agreement thereto. Prior consultation to an agreement shall be necessary for promoting a deputationist in the borrowing organisation,” Director Administration wrote in his report and said this policy/instruction has been upheld by the Lahore high Court in its judgment reported as 2007PLC(C.S)49.

Concluding the report, Director Administration, LDA remarked, “In presence of these explicit instructions, the posting of junior deputation officers on higher ranks in LDA is violation of merit, policy and law; therefore, needs stern action as desired by the office of the Chief Secretary, Punjab.”

He concluded that a note may be forwarded to worthy LDA DG for passing an appropriate order on the above-said directive and submission of report in note form for information/orders to Chief Secretary Punjab.