PML-N observes foundation day

LAHORE : Like other parts of the country, a ceremony to mark the Foundation Day of PML-N was held at the provincial metropolis here on Sunday in which the party workers, supporters and elected parliamentarians participated.

The central ceremony of the city was held at the party’s Naseerabad office where MPAs and MNAs belonging to PML-N paid tributes to the party leadership for their sacrifices to strengthen democracy in the country. On this occasion, the speakers also paid tributes to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. They said the day demanded the party workers and leaders to reaffirm commitment to the party and serving the masses in the best possible way. In his address, the PML-N Lahore president and MNA Pervaiz Malik said Pakistan witnessed great development and progress during the tenures of Nawaz Sharif. He said Nawaz Sharif eliminated terrorism from the country and termed him a leader who had won hearts of the people.

MNA Shaista Pervaiz Malik speaking on the occasion remembered late Begum Kulsoom Nawaz for her services to the party and the country. She also said PML-N had rendered great sacrifices to take the country forward and strengthen democracy.

Senator Dr Asad Ashraf said every worker of the PML-N was Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif. Sources in the PML-N said since senior leader of the party and Leader of the Opposition in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz was not feeling well these days he could not show up at the ceremony. The ceremony did not last long and concluded within almost 30 minutes. It is pertinent to mention that there was immediate change of plan ahead of the Foundation Day as against one central ceremony in Lahore, the PML-N decided to hold ceremonies at tehsil and district level across the country.