Who leaves caravan becomes Ch Nisar: Iqbal

ISLAMABAD: PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal said on Sunday that his party leaders didn’t get any NRO but Imran Khan’s sister Aleema Khan did.

Addressing a ceremony in Narowal, he said that it seems the PM is still scaring the opposition. “He who remains in the party will continue to earn respect. He who leaves the caravan will become Chaudhry Nisar. If the entire opposition is sent to jail, even then the government cannot function,” he said. “Fawad Ch and Sh Rasheed have been loudspeakers of every party in power,” said Iqbal.