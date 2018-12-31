close
Mon Dec 31, 2018
December 31, 2018

Islamabad

National

December 31, 2018

Islamabad: The annual general meeting of the Haemophilia Welfare Society (HPWS) was held here at Pakistan Sweet Homes and discussed the issues and challenges being faced by the patient. An in-depth open panel discussion was held in which patients discussed their problems with the medical advisory board, said a news release. This was followed by Save One Life sponsorship fund distribution for its beneficiaries.

