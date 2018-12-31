tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Islamabad: The annual general meeting of the Haemophilia Welfare Society (HPWS) was held here at Pakistan Sweet Homes and discussed the issues and challenges being faced by the patient. An in-depth open panel discussion was held in which patients discussed their problems with the medical advisory board, said a news release. This was followed by Save One Life sponsorship fund distribution for its beneficiaries.
