‘Counter-terrorism narrative timely step to end extremism, terrorism’

LAHORE: Speakers at a ceremony here on Sunday said Paigham-e-Pakistan, a national counter-terrorism narrative launched earlier this year, will prove instrumental in eradicating extremism and terrorism from the country and help reform people who have lost their path due to negative propaganda by aberrant elements.

The ‘Paigham-e-Pakistan Conference’ organized by Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami Pakistan here at Gaddafi Stadium was attended by a large number of intellectuals, academicians, ulema, civil society members and students.

Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami Pakistan Chairman Malik Pervez Akbar Saqi presided over the event. Those who attended and spoke on the occasion included religious scholars Amjad Hussain Chishti of Jamiat Ulema Pakistan-Niazi, Allama Muhammad Khan Laghari of Jamiat Ulema Pakistan-Noorani, Qazi Abdul Ghafar Qadri of Markazi Jammat Ahl-e-Sunnat, Pir Syed Habib Irfani of Darbar Sundar Sharif, Pir Moeen Mehbob Koreeja of Darbar Baba Fareed, Allama Ziaul Mustafa Haqqani of Muslim Front Pakistan, Mufti Shabbir Anjum of Aalmi Jammat Ahl-e-Sunnat, Pir Nazim Shah of Pakistan People’s Party, Pir Syed Ziaullah Shah of Jammat Ahl-e-Hadith, Allama Abdul Khabir Azad of Badshahi Mosque, Allama Shakil-ur-Rehman of Inter-Faith Consultation Commission, Iftikhar Hussain Naqvi from Council of Islamic Ideology, Father Francis Nadeem, Bhagat Lal Khokhar and Manohar Chandan of National Inter-Faith

Dialogue Commission, and Darbar Nankana Sahib former president Bishen Singh.

In their speeches, the speakers rejected the politics of chaos in the name of Islam and urged the people belonging to all segments of society to play their role for progress, prosperity and stability of the country by forging unity, harmony, tolerance and brotherhood. They stressed the need to reconstruct an inclusive Islamic society in Pakistan with an aim to empower and promote the social, economic and political inclusion of all irrespective of their age, sex, race, ethnicity, origin, religion and economic status.

The speakers maintained that the role of teachers and ulema is of vital importance in character building of students at educational institutions and madaris to achieve lasting peace and tranquility through elimination of extremism, sectarianism and terrorism from the society. They said Pakistan was facing multiple political, ethnic, social, religious and sectarian conflicts at present, which require immediate attention and prompt redressal, adding that peace and conflict resolution were vital preconditions for a sustainable economic growth, democracy and development.

They speakers said the young people hold tremendous potential, and, if given a chance, can help build more equitable societies and actively counter violence and extremism, adding that solution to violent extremism and other threats to safety and stability of the country can be found in working with the young people and tapping into their talents and potentials to reform and rebuild the society. They were of the view that empowerment of women was vital to rein in the forces of terrorism and violent extremism, adding that the women can play a vital role in educating young people to value peace and not destruction.

They said the roots of extremism and militancy lie in intolerance and in not appreciating different points of views, which foster sectarianism by eliminating moderation, adding that it was imperative that religious scholars, intellectuals and all institutions of the state must be vigilant and apart from individual efforts, should collectively work with mutual consensus to safeguard the nation against divisiveness.

The speakers also termed the gathering a unique and joyous occasion that would help bring about inter-sect and interfaith harmony in the country.

They also stressed the need for concerted moves to foster tolerance and solidarity among all sects and religions in Pakistan since it was extremely necessary under the circumstances prevailing in the country.