Revival of sponsorship for Government Haj Scheme demanded

Islamabad: The Rafiq-e-Hujjaj Committee on Sunday demanded the continuation of subsidy and revival of sponsorship scheme from Government Scheme Hujjaj.

Talking to APP, President Rafiq-e-Hujjaj Committee Babu Imran Qureshi lauded retaining 60:40 per cent Haj quota for government scheme and private scheme hujjaj respectively.

Urging Religious Ministry to keep Haj expenditures at minimum possible level to enable middle class to perform the sacred religious ceremony without burdening the middle class Haj aspirants, Babu Imran said that Haj expenditures will be increased due to increase in dollar prices and overall inflation. He said Government Scheme Hujjaj should be provided subsidy to enable maximum aspirants to perform the sacred religious ceremony.

He said the revival of Haj Sponsorship Scheme would attract foreign currency, besides benefiting country’s economy and minimising ministry’s woes. The aspirants of sponsorship scheme should be exempted from Haj balloting.

He suggested immediate purchasing sufficient number of Riyals from Pilgrim funds to avoid impacts of further increase in Rupee-Riyal parity ratio.