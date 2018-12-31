Man shot dead in Malakwal

MALAKWAL: A man was shot dead over a minor issue at Chak Dheeran on Saturday night. Reportedly, Yar Muhammad had some dispute with Shahbaz Tarar of the same village and they had exchanged hot words some days ago. On the day of the incident, Shaukat along with his accomplices went to the dera of Shahbaz Tarar for compromise. In the meantime, Shahbaz and his accomplice Riasat Ali allegedly opened indiscriminate firing. Shaukat died on the spot. Later, Police rushed to the spot and arrested one accused while Shahbaz fled from the spot. Later, relatives of the deceased protested in front of Malakwal police station and blocked the road.