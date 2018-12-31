close
Mon Dec 31, 2018
December 31, 2018

Nazir Gilani slams killings by Indian forces in IHK

National

ISLAMABAD: Jammu and Kashmir Council for Human Rights President Dr Syed Nazir Gilani has condemned the continued killings by Indian forces in Occupied Kashmir and has demanded the world powers take action against Indian brutalities.

Dr Nazir Gilani, in a letter addressed to United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, said Indian forces used gun powder to blow up a residential house at Bon Hajin village in Rajpora area of Pulwama district on December 29 and killed three Kashmiris.

