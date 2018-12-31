close
Mon Dec 31, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 31, 2018

Two killed, two hurt in TT Singh accidents

National

OC
Our Correspondent
December 31, 2018

TOBA TEK SINGH: Two people were killed while five others sustained injuries in separate accidents on Sunday.

Abdul Rehman was returning to Gojra from Faisalabad along with his friends Osama, Abu Bakr and Umer, when their car struck against a roadside tree at Gojra on Qadri Darbar Road. As a result, Abdul Rehman was killed while three others sustained injuries. In another accident, a bus hit a motorcycle at Gojra on Gojra-Jhang Road, leaving Rani Bibi dead on the spot while two others were injured.

