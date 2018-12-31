Drive against timber smugglers in Hazara

MANSEHRA: The Siran Forest Division would arrest over 134 alleged smugglers of green gold in order to curb deforestation in the district, an official said on Sunday.

“We have received arrest warrants for as many as 134 timber smugglers from deputy commissioner Mansehra. They would be arrested soon,” Siddique Khan, the divisional forest officer Siran Forest Division, told reporters here.

Siddique Khan, who led a crackdown against illegal saw-machines and furniture factories in Mundachucha and parts of Siran valley, sealed dozens of saw-machines and furniture factories and seized a large quantity of high quality deodar and pine timber.

“We have seized a large quantity of timber from wooden factories and saw-machines running illegally near thick forest in Siran valley,” he added. He said that the Forest Department team not only seized timber but also booked dozen of timber smugglers including a Tehsil Councillor Khalid Quraishi. “We are going to arrest timber smugglers under 3 maintenance of public order,” the official said.

He added that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government wanted to bring to an end the timber smuggling in the province and on-going crackdown was part of that policy.