KP teachers warn of agitation

MANSEHRA: Provincial president of All Primary Teachers Association Azizullah Khan has threatened to launch an agitation if the government doesn’t accept the charter of demands.

“We are optimistic that the government will accept our demands including the upgrading of the basic pay scales and timescale. And if it deviates from its commitments, we will launch a protest movement,” said Azizullah Khan. He was speaking at the oath-taking ceremony of office-bearers of district chapter of All Primary Teachers Association in Chaterplain on Sunday.