The ArtChowk Gallery is hosting a photography exhibition titled ‘Pani Hai Zindagi’ until January 7. Conceived in collaboration with environmentalist Tofiq Pasha Mooraj, the show is the response to the gallery’s open call for photographs from all over Pakistan. Call 021-35300482 for more information.
