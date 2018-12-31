Motorbike-borne IEDdefused in PIB Colony raid

The East Range police have responded timely to foil a terrorism bid by impounding a motorbike from PIB Colony that was fitted with an IED.

East Range police chief DIG Amir Farooqi told The News that in view of the incoming new year and the recent attempts at disturbing the peace of Karachi, they had beefed up security in his jurisdiction, with orders for maximum patrolling and expansion of intelligence network.

The DIG said that late on Saturday night, information was received by his office that some suspects were present in PIB Colony’s Karnal Basti, and that they were planning to carry out terrorism, following which he ordered a raid.

He said that as the East Range police teams were cordoning off the locality, the suspects opened fire and hurled grenades on the law enforcers, who efficiently retaliated the attack.

No police official was injured, but the suspects managed to escape under the cover of incessant gunfire and darkness as well as because they apparently knew how to find their way through the narrow lanes, he added.

The police conducted a thorough search of the suspects’ hideout, from where they impounded a two-wheeler, in which they found a hidden IED, said the officer, adding that the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) was called on site to defuse the vehicle-borne improvised explosive device (VBIED).

DIG Farooqi said that after defusing the bomb, BDS officials submitted their report that stated that the suspects had used the petrol tank for the IED, filling it with five to six kilograms of explosive material.

BDS officials also reported the presence of two to three kilograms of nails and nut and bolts, while the fuel pipe was connected with a bottle containing half a litre of petrol, added Farooqi.

The officer said the IED was connected with a mobile phone to act as the detonator, adding that they had found three more hand grenades from the hideout and defused them as well.

The DIG said they checked their records for the motorcycle and found that it had been snatched from a citizen at around 5pm on Saturday and the FIR of the incident was filed at the PIB Colony police station three hours later.

The officer said the suspects might have been planning to use the VBIED for terrorism during the night or the following day. He added that the initial investigations reveal that the suspects belonged to the Mufti Shakir group of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan.

DIG Farooqi said the group had also been behind the attacks on SSP Mohammad Aslam Khan and Inspector Shafiq Tanoli, both of whom were martyred in the jurisdiction of the PIB Colony police station.

He, however, refrained from fixing responsibility on any group because the investigation is still in its initial stage. He said the police are also trying to ascertain if the suspects had any links with the terrorists being kept in the Central Jail Karachi.

Appreciating the efforts made by DIG Farooqi’s team, Sindh police chief IGP Dr Kaleem Imam announced a cash reward of Rs100,000 for the BDS officials as well as another Rs100,000 for the raiding party.