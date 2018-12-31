Anas wins U13 title at Scottish Junior Open

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Pakistan’s Syed Anas Ali on Sunday clinched the under-13 title at the Scottish Junior Open in Edinburgh, Scotland.
Top seed Anas beat 3/4 seed Egypt’s Youssef Sarhan 11-3, 11-9, 11-8 to win the title.
Meanwhile, Haris Qasim and Ashab Irfan reached the finals of their respective age categories.
In the under-17 semi-final, Haris defeated England’s Adam Goad 12-10, 11-7, 11-7. However, Farhan Hashmi suffered a 11-6, 11-9, 11-5 defeat at the hands of Ben Smith of England in the other semi-final.
Hassan Raza secured ninth place by defeating Syed Hasnain 11-4, 11-1, 11-9 in the play-offs.
In the under-17 girls’ event, Amna Fayyaz was overpowered by Sze yu Lee of Australia 14-12, 10-12, 11-7, 7-11, 11-13 in the semi-final.
In the under-15 semi-final, Ashab Irfan defeated England’s Louis Murray 11-4, 11-3, 11-3 to move into the summit clash.
