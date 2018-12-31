Federer off to another flyer

PERTH: Roger Federer made an almost flawless start to his Australian Open preparation with a superb straight-sets win over Cameron Norrie as defending champions Switzerland beat Britain in the mixed teams Hopman Cup in Perth Sunday.

Federer, who has won the past two Australian Opens off opening his season in Perth, made an early statement in dismantling Norrie 6-1, 6-1 in under an hour in the men’s singles, before Belinda Bencic secured the tie for the Swiss with a 6-2, 7-6 (7/0) win over Katie Boulter.

The Swiss won the mixed doubles to complete a clean sweep of the tie.

The 91st-ranked Norrie was coming off an impressive win over world number 15 Stefanos Tsitsipas the previous day, but had no answer to the brilliance of the Swiss maestro, ranked third in the world.

Two breaks of the serve in each set were enough for the 20-time Grand Slam winner to win 6-1, 6-1 in just 57 minutes, just over two weeks out from the year’s first Grand Slam.

Federer said he’d been in good touch in practice and was pleased to see that form carry through to his first official outing of the new season.

“It was very good, I came out of the blocks quick,” he said.

“I wasn’t missing my rhythm and it was perfect conditions, and I was happy with all aspects of my game.”

Earlier in the day, Germany’s star duo Angelique Kerber and Alexander Zverev also made encouraging starts to the new season.

The top 10 pair, beaten in the Hopman final by Federer and Bencic in January, were too good in their singles matches against Spain’s Garbine Muguruza and David Ferrer.

World number two Kerber edged past the 18th-ranked Muguruza in three sets to open the tie, while a misfiring Zverev was given a scare by the veteran Ferrer before also winning in three. In the dead mixed doubles rubber, the Germans made it a clean sweep with a straight sets win. Kerber won all four of her singles matches without dropping a set in Perth.