close
Mon Dec 31, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
Agencies
December 31, 2018

NZ advance to third in Test Rankings

Sports

A
Agencies
December 31, 2018

DUBAI: New Zealand won their fourth consecutive Test series and finish the year on 107 points, two points ahead of South Africa, whom they have overtaken.

New Zealand have leapfrogged South Africa to take third place in the ICC Test Team Rankings after completing a 1-0 win over Sri Lanka in their two-Test series.

They started the series with 105 points and could have gone up to 109 points and second place had they won both matches against Sri Lanka.

However, fourth-placed South Africa, who lead 1-0 in an ongoing three-Test series against Pakistan, can reach 110 points and second spot by blanking the opposition.

India, who lead 2-1 after three matches of their four-Test series in Australia, remain at the top with 116 points.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports