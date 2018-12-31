NZ advance to third in Test Rankings

DUBAI: New Zealand won their fourth consecutive Test series and finish the year on 107 points, two points ahead of South Africa, whom they have overtaken.

New Zealand have leapfrogged South Africa to take third place in the ICC Test Team Rankings after completing a 1-0 win over Sri Lanka in their two-Test series.

They started the series with 105 points and could have gone up to 109 points and second place had they won both matches against Sri Lanka.

However, fourth-placed South Africa, who lead 1-0 in an ongoing three-Test series against Pakistan, can reach 110 points and second spot by blanking the opposition.

India, who lead 2-1 after three matches of their four-Test series in Australia, remain at the top with 116 points.