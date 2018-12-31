Where’s the water?

The water crisis in the country has worsened over time. At this critical juncture, water tankers are not a viable option for most citizens as they charge exorbitant prices that not everyone can afford. In some areas, a single tanker costs between Rs4,000 and Rs6,000. It is distressing to note that an essential commodity like water has been made practically inaccessible to the people. This poses a major problem as the shortage of water is likely to affect our lives in irreversible ways. Every citizen of this country has the right to obtain a steady supply of water. And it is the state’s responsibility to ensure that this right is not hampered under any circumstances. As a result, a more cohesive strategy is required on the part of the government to address the water shortage that has gripped our country. All the relevant stakeholders should join hands to develop concrete mechanisms to tackle the water crisis.

Maria Saleem

Karachi