Mon Dec 31, 2018
December 31, 2018

Farmers in distress

Newspost

December 31, 2018

Farmers that use old watering infrastructure are getting hammered by the penalty of thousands of rupees and are being forced to spend their savings on getting their electricity regularised. The majority of farmers do not follow updated drip irrigation systems and rely on open irrigation.

This means that they pay for the electricity they use at off-peak hours. Instead of getting a time waver or a warning, farmers are being pushed over the brink to pay up and regularise or get their connections disconnected.

Qasim Zarin Khan

Taxila

