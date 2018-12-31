close
Mon Dec 31, 2018
December 31, 2018

The defeat

Newspost

December 31, 2018

Once again our batsmen’s dismal performance has led the country to an embarrassing defeat. Teenagers who spend their afternoon playing street cricket can perform better than the show put up by our national team.

The PCB should come out of deep slumber and do something about the team’s training. Almost every player lacks confidence and is unable to perform under pressure.

Iftikhar Mirza

Islamabad

