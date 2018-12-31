close
Mon Dec 31, 2018
December 31, 2018

Violent fights

Newspost

Road rage means the belligerent behaviour of drivers, which include verbal insult, physical violence and dangerous driving methods. Drivers fight with each other on main roads, despite knowing that their scuffle will hold traffic for hours.

The reason why it is common in Pakistan is that the traffic police never attempt to tackle the situation. The traffic authorities need to take stern action against those who get into physical fights.

Maria Yaqoob

Karachi

