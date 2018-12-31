The image of politics

It is shocking to see how some PTI stalwarts are tarnishing the image of politics and politicians. The language used by PTI leaders is not only insulting, but it is also contaminating young minds. That the PTI is using accountability as a ploy to declare that the politicians in the opposition camp are all corrupt is providing an excuse to anti-democratic forces to wind up the democratic institutional framework so essential in the present era for development and giving people a voice in the affairs of the state’s governance. It is important to understand that democratic politics implies respect, patience and understanding each other’s point of view.

In a democratic country, elected members use parliament to address the issues of national importance instead of going after the opponents personally. Our politicians also ought to realise that all political careers are subject to the law of inflation and deflation and that in politics no success is forever. Given our present development challenges, the present rulers must think of convergence, instead of divergence, on common agenda.

Dr Zafar I Qureshi

Lahore