close
Sun Dec 30, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
I
INP
December 30, 2018

Six of a family die as car falls into Gogera canal

Top Story

I
INP
December 30, 2018

SHEIKHUPURA: Six people including three women of the same family were killed when their car fell intoa canal near Farooqabadin the wee hours of Saturday.

According to details the ill-fated family from Chambal village was going to Gujranwala to attend the funeral of a relative. Their car fell into Upper Gogera Canal due to bad weather and over speeding killing all the six people.

Rescue teams reached the spot and recovered the four bodies from canal and operation is underway to find remaining bodies.

Earlier this week at least three persons were killed and 25 others wereinjured after over 5 vehicles piled up on National Highway in Okara due to dense fog conditions.

According to details the incident took place in the wee hours when visibility was reportedly low due to dense fog cover. A number of cars collided with each other and initial investigation show that high speeds and low visibility may have led to the unfortunate accident.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story