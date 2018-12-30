Coldwave sweeps most parts of country

ISLAMABAD: Cold wave on Saturday swept most parts of the country while the air quality has been showing no sign of improvement. Reportedly thick fog blanketed Lahore, Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Quetta, Gujranwala and many other urban cities. According to Motorway Police’s spokesperson M1 from Burhan to Peshawar, M2 from Kot Momin to Lahore, M4 sections from Pindi Bhattian to Faisalabad and Gojra were closed on Saturday. The severe weather conditions were factors in the accidents which killed at least two motorcyclists in Narowal and injured seven people in Dunyapur.

Skardu recorded 14C, Astore recorded 10C and Kalam Gilgit Hunza and Quetta recorded 7C Malam Jaba and Murree recorded 4C Islamabad recorded 1C, Lahore recorded 2C and the Metropolitan city of Karachi recorded 16C.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted that the weather conditions would prevail for the next two days in Peshawar plains of Punjab and upper Sindh, while forecasting rain and snowfall in upper and central parts of the country, including Lahore, Gujranwala and Sargodha from next Monday. On the coming Tuesday and Wednesday frost is expected on the mountainous region.