PAEC scientist Dr Masud Ahmad passes away

ISLAMABAD: Dr. Masud Ahmad, former Member Science in Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) and Member, Chairman Advisory Council died on Saturday. According to a press statement issued by PAEC, chairman PAEC Muhammad Naeem expressed deep sorrow over the sad demise and termed it a great loss to PAEC and his family. The statement said the nation especially scientific community in Pakistan is deeply saddened by the death of Dr Masud Ahmad, HI, who was an outstanding and illustrious scientist of Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC).