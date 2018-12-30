PPP senator accuses govt of biased accountability

MARDAN: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Senator Khanzada Khan said on Saturday that his party was in favour of across-the-board accountability.

“Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led government is taking revengeful actions, instead of accountability,” he said while talking to the newly-elected cabinet of Mardan Press Club. Khanzada said the PTI government had failed to come up to the expectations of the masses. He added that the courts cleared PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari but said that the PTI government had started revengeful actions against him. “PTI government should first prove corruption, then start accountability,” he added.

He said that due to the one-sided accountability, the PTI government itself damaged its reputation. “There are certain hurdles, but still we want alliance between PPP and PML-N,” he added. Khanzada said that the party workers were ready for any call from the leadership to launch agitation.