Two-day Malam Jabba Snow Festival begins

MINGORA: A two-day Malam Jabba Snow Festival got underway in the scenic valley of Swat district on Saturday.

Commissioner Malakand Division Syed Zaheerul Islam inaugurated the festival. Deputy Commissioner Swat Saqib Raza, officials from the civil administration and tourists from across the country were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Syed Zaheerul Islam said that Malam Jabba was not only a beautiful landscape in Pakistan, but the area is considered to be among the beautiful valleys of the world.

He said that only a decade ago, terrorists occupied this beautiful piece of land and turned this paradise into a hell.

“We are thankful to our armed forces and people of Swat valley who fought the war on terror with gallantry and wiped out terrorist from here,” he said, adding that the government was determined to build all link roads to tourist spots to attract maximum number of local and foreign tourists.

A large number of tourists from across the country witnessed the festival. For the first time since the restoration of peace in the valley, foreign tourists arrived to participate in the winter festival as well.

A female tourist, Washa, from Hong Kong, arrived for the first time in the scenic valley. Washa said that she had not seen such a beautiful valley in her entire life.

“It’s really a moment of pride and happiness for me that peace has been restored here. I can compare this scenic valley to any valley of the world,” she added.

“I have travelled to more than 20 countries but this valley is amazing. Not only the people are hospitable, but the landscape and the facilities provided to foreign tourists are worth mentioning,” said Nickas Kitt, hailing from Sweden.

He said that he was also an instructor of yoga, and was planning to train the locals in it.

Famous Pakistani female motorcyclist Zeenat Irfan said media should depict a true picture of Pakistan. She said that Pakistan was not only having snow-covered mountains and lush green meadows but at the same time the local people are hospitable.

A music concert and fireworks entertained the youth of the area and tourists.