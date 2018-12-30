Wasa DMD among six booked over corruption charges

FAISALABAD: The Anti-Corruption Establishment on Saturday booked Wasa deputy managing director and five others on the charge of embezzling Rs 6.4 million.

The ACE spokesman said that FDA Accounts Officer Muhammad Ameen filed a complaint, contending that the Wasa had made payments to a construction company of Dera Ismail Khan without starting working on the project site for remodeling of Paharang Drain from Strom Water Channel No 1 Sheikhupura Road in 2015 and caused a loss of Rs 6.4 million to national kitty.

On this complaint, the ACE registered a case against Deputy Managing Director Waseem Ahmad Hashmi, Deputy Director Construction-II Ziaullah, Assistant Director Construction-II Rana Khalid, Engineering Muhammad Aslam, RDD Audit Ejaz Sindhu and Muhammad Raza Khan of Construction Company.

Two injured as roof of mosque caves in: Two persons were injured when the roof of a mosque caved in on Millat Road here on Saturday.

According to Rescue-1122, the construction of Jamia Masjid near Gokhowal Church on Millat Road was underway when its roof collapsed. As a result, Mansha and Abdul Wahid, residents of Chak 121 Gokhowal, suffered injuries and shifted to a hospital.