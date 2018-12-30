Five die as van falls into gorge

HAVELIAN: At least five people died and two others were injured when a van fell into gorge here on Friday-Saturday night. Police said that due to over speeding and reckless driving a van skidded off the road and plunged into ravine in Kali Mitti area of Havelian district Abbottabad. Four people died on the spot in the accident while three others were seriously injured.

The police and rescue personnel shifted the injured to hospital where another succumbed to his wounds taking toll to five. The deceased and injured hailed from district Swat. Their bodies were dispatched for native town for burial.