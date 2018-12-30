close
Sun Dec 30, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
I
INP
December 30, 2018

Five die as van falls into gorge

National

I
INP
December 30, 2018

HAVELIAN: At least five people died and two others were injured when a van fell into gorge here on Friday-Saturday night. Police said that due to over speeding and reckless driving a van skidded off the road and plunged into ravine in Kali Mitti area of Havelian district Abbottabad. Four people died on the spot in the accident while three others were seriously injured.

The police and rescue personnel shifted the injured to hospital where another succumbed to his wounds taking toll to five. The deceased and injured hailed from district Swat. Their bodies were dispatched for native town for burial.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan