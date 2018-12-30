Sindh needs untainted CM, PM’s assistant

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Media Iftikhar Durrani Saturday said after the ‘damning evidence’ against the Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah in the Joint Investigation report, the PPP should consider his replacement facing no inquiry.

Talking to a group of media persons here, Durrani said the province needed a better chief minister, as the incumbent would be replying to all the things mentioned in the JIT report. The report said Murad Ali Shah had facilitated Zardari Group and Omni Group as finance minister and then as chief minister. “The Sindh government was used in carrying out money laundering. It has been clearly mentioned in the JIT report. There are questions: how over 11,000 acres of land was given to Bahria Town and how Summit Bank was established and loans were taken from the National Bank of Pakistan,” he maintained.

He expressed ignorance about some media reports that Prime Minister Imran Khan was sending his envoy — Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain — to Sindh in view of the fast-evolving situation there. “It is not in my knowledge,” he remarked in response to a question. “I have no information about this,” he again said when asked about indications that the federal government was trying to play its role in number games with regard to Sindh.

About the possibility of imposition of governor’s rule in the province, he said, “Democracy has a due process and so has accountability. The PPP should itself think how to go about it.” To a question about the NFC and share for erstwhile Fata, Durrani said the government was not going after the 18th Amendment but all political parties had agreed on giving 3 percent from the divisible pool to the former Fata following its merger with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and all the four provinces had to comply with that agreement.

“It is just like comparing apples with oranges,” he said when this reporter sought his comments on the PPP leadership’s demand that names of certain PTI ministers and leaders should also be placed on the ECL. About the letter written to Minister of State for Interior Shahryar Afridi calling for placing names of PTI ministers and Prime Minister Imran Khan on the ECL, Durrani said it was quite strange that a minister of state was being asked to place name of a federal minister of the same ministry on the ECL list.

“This shows their nervousness and I can say that they are following the PML-N script or modus operandi,” he said and recalled how PML-N leader Hanif Abbasi had filed a case against Imran Khan and he had produced all the relevant record before the Supreme Court.