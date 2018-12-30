SC wants plan to start paediatric liver transplant at PKLI

LAHORE: The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Saturday summoned the Punjab health minister and directed her to come up with a preliminary plan to start paediatric liver transplant at Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI), a project of the previous government.

A two-member SC bench, led by CJP Mian Saqib Nisar, was hearing at the Lahore Registry a case regarding the possibility of the first paediatric liver transplant at the PKLI.

At the outset of the hearing, Prof Jawad Sajid Khan, president PKLI, told the bench that the hospital was ready to conduct one or two adult liver transplantation but the regular adult surgery could not be started before June 2019. As far as paediatric surgery is concerned, he said operation theater, intensive care unit and imaging section are fully equipped but the PKLI did not have required surgeon or supporting staff. Expressing dismay over the situation, the CJP said: “We should be ashamed of ourselves. Even after 72 years of creation of Pakistan, we are unable to set up a single hospital for children’s liver transplant.” He lamented the previous government for constructing Orange Line Metro Train instead of concentrating on health facilities for the masses in general and children in particular.

“Children are the most vulnerable section of the society. They are dependent either on their parents or siblings. It is the primary responsibility of the government to provide expert doctors and supporting staff for paediatric surgery, he added. An additional health secretary, present in the court, said the government would fully cooperate with the PKLI administration and arrange all possible equipment and staff to initiate paediatric liver surgery for the very first time in Pakistan.

The chief justice pointed out that the PKLI was illegally being run under a trust and the government had done nothing to legalize it. The additional health secretary said a law had been drafted and sent to the law ministry for its vetting.

Prof Dr Huma Arshad Cheema of the Children Hospital suggested that it was impossible to hire paediatric surgeons and supporting staff every time from other countries. “We will have to train our own people.” At the end, the court directed the health minister to furnish a plan regarding paediatric liver surgery at the PKLI by January 06.