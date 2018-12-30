YDA rejects Medical Reforms Act

LAHORE: Rejecting proposed Medical Teaching Institutions Reforms Act 2018, Young Doctors Association has demanded the chief justice of Pakistan to take suo motu to thwart the government’s move of privatising the tertiary care hospitals under the guise of autonomy.

Addressing a press conference at Punjab Institute of Cardiology on Saturday, YDA spokesperson Dr Salman Haseeb Chaudhry said the apex court has already expressed reservations over the similar move in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said the YDA would devise strategy for opposing the implementation of the proposed law in general council meeting scheduled to be held next week.

“There is no justification of introducing this law in Punjab after its failure in the KP. Several wards in KP hospitals have been closed and doctors are not getting salaries. This move will deprive the poor from the facility of free treatment. Hospitals will be supposed to generate funds from own resources after giving one time budget, said the spokesperson adding that, “There is no logic of such policies and YDA will oppose such draconian laws on all forums.”