Man deprived of cash

HAFIZABAD: A man was deprived of cash and his mobile phones near village Kanwanwali on Saturday.

Aftab Saleem of Padopian was on way when two bandits intercepted him and snatched Rs 26,000 and two mobile phones from him.

Meanwhile, a three-year-old child was injured in a road accident here on Saturday. The son of Peerzada Syed Usman Shah Naqvi was hit by a van on Jagganwala Road.