close
Sun Dec 30, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
December 30, 2018

PPP senator accuses govt of biased accountability

National

OC
Our Correspondent
December 30, 2018

MARDAN: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Senator Khanzada Khan said on Saturday that his party was in favour of across-the-board accountability.

“Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led government is taking revengeful actions, instead of accountability,” he said while talking to the newly-elected cabinet of Mardan Press Club.

Khanzada said the PTI government had failed to come up to the expectations of the masses. He added that the courts cleared PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari but said that the PTI government had started revengeful actions against him.

“PTI government should first prove corruption, then start accountability,” he added.

He said that due to the one-sided accountability, the PTI government itself damaged its reputation. “There are certain hurdles, but still we want alliance between PPP and PML-N,” he added. Khanzada said that the party workers were ready for any call from the leadership to launch agitation.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan