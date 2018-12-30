KP Police launch drive against festive firing

PESHAWAR: The capital city police have launched a campaign to bring an end to the practice of aerial firing on New Year and other festive occasions.

A large number of people become victims of the stray bullets when thousands go for aerial firing on Chand Raat, New Year, weddings and other festive occasions.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police force is facing a tough challenge to stop the practice of aerial firing on New Year and especially on weekends when most of the weddings take place.

The police in other districts of the province have also launched a campaign to discourage the trend of aerial firing.

Capital City Police Officer Qazi Jamilur Rehman has tasked all the SPs, DSPs and SHOs to seek support of the public and local elders to check aerial firing and other crimes.

Hundreds of people lost their lives or became paralysed after being hit by stray bullets in recent years.

The SHOs have been directed to arrest those indulging in this practice," Qazi Jamil said.

Apart from displaying banners and distributing pamphlets, the station house officers addressed gatherings at mosques, offices and hujras of nazims and elders to raise awareness among people about the dangers of aerial firing.