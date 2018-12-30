‘Climate Change to directly affect people in Islamabad’

Islamabad: There is a need to increase the green spaces, control the deforestation, reduce use of motor vehicles and build small dams for proper storage of water to combat the negative impacts of the climate change in the capital city.

According to a report compiled by the Institute of Geographical Information System, the impacts of the climate change would directly affect the lives of the people living in the capital city as the intensity and frequency of the extreme events would increase in the coming years.

The research report showed that in 2031-2040 minimum temperature of Islamabad would be 16.04 ( C), maximum temperature 27.62 ( C) and solar radiation would be 16.74 MJ/m2. In 2041-2050 minimum temperature would be 16.33 ( C), maximum temperature 27.99 ( C) and solar radiation would be 16.79 MJ/m2. In 2051-2060 minimum temperature would be 16.62 ( C), maximum temperature 28.27 and solar radiation would be 16.80 MJ/m2.

The adverse effects of the climate change in Islamabad would include more warmer days and fewer cold days and nights; increasing frequency of heat waves and shortage of rainfall and extreme precipitation events.

Islamabad receives fresh water from different lakes because ground water does not meet the requirements of the local people.

The severe climatic conditions particularly drought would affect the water supply system in Islamabad. Extreme weather events would also create new health hazards like dengue fever, malaria, cholera, diarrhea and other diseases.

The report stated change in temperature, precipitation and humidity would also cause water-borne diseases, adding “Reduction in cold-weather stresses in the winter would also adversely affect the health of the residents.”