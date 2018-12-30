UN experts accuse DR Congo warlord of mass rape

UNITED NATIONS: UN experts are accusing a warlord in the Democratic Republic of Congo of leading horrific gang rapes in South Kivu during which women were held captive in a cave and treated like sex slaves, according to a confidential report obtained by AFP on Friday.

The group of experts on the DR Congo said in the report to the Security Council that the overall situation was “volatile” as the country heads toward elections to be held on Sunday.

“While the upcoming elections have continued to raise security concerns, the group has not found evidence of direct involvement of armed actors in the electoral process,” said the 61-page report sent to the council earlier this month.

Based on interviews with victims, a witness, local authorities and other sources, the experts found that the Raia Mutomboki Kokodikoko faction had gang-raped 17 women in September and subjected them to torture and sexual slavery. “The group concluded that Masudi Alimasi Kokodikoko, leader of a Raia Mutomboki faction in Shabunda territory, was a lead perpetrator of the gang rapes of at least 17 women in September 2018,” said the report.

The armed group abducted the women, aged between 15 and 70, during raids on villages in the Lubila region of South Kivu on September 8-9, the report said. The women and girls were held captive in “a big stone cave” in the forest and repeatedly raped during four days by the Raia Mutomboki fighters, it said.

“They also introduced various tools into the vaginas of several of the women, severely injuring some. Women who had resisted being assaulted were additionally mistreated,” said the report.