Cyprus rescues five crew after explosion on oil tanker

LARNACA: Cyprus police rescued five injured crew from the water following an explosion on a Maltese-flagged oil tanker off the island’s south coast on Saturday, authorities said. Two of the injured were taken to the capital Nicosia for treatment for burns, while the other three were admitted to hospital in the island’s main port of Limassol as a precaution. The remaining crew managed to put out the fire but the Athlos was listing some 200 metres (yards) off the fishing village of Zygi, the Cyprus Joint Rescue Coordination Centre said. The ship was not carrying any dangerous cargo but the rescue centre scrambled boats to contain any oil spill. The Athlos had been headed from the island to Greece with a crew of 17 — seven Greeks, nine Indians and a Georgian.