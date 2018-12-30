SAG committee meeting in Feb

ISLAMABAD: The South Asian Games Committee is to meet in February 2019 now to decide on the fate of 13th edition of the mega event that was postponed last month. The Games that were originally scheduled to be held in March 2019 had been postponed. “The meeting to decide the fate of the Games will now be held in February instead of January. The decision was taken on the request of member countries. The Games fate will now be decided in this meeting,” an official confirmed to The News. The change in the government in Nepal has forced organized to reshuffle with the dates. “The Games are most likely to be held in September 2019 instead of March 2019. The change in the government in Nepal has forced the organizer to make adjustments in dates,” the official told The News.